Natalia Andreeva for PlayboyPlus – Sun Kissed

If perfection had a name it would be Natalia Andreeva. On set for her photo spread as Miss October 2019 for the cover of Playboy Italy, Natalia — or Natasha, as her friends call her — shared her good energy as photographer Ana Dias captured all her nude beauty.

You may recognise Natasha from her time spent cheering for the Russia national football team, on the World Cup 2018. Her images have gone viral after she was spotted at the opening game and she has since mesmerised football fans around the world.

Looking absolutely gorgeous in a tiny yellow bikini, Natasha decides to spend the day in her favorite place: at the beach, soaking up the sun.

“It was my first time in Portugal and I fell in love with this huge amazing wild beach” she says. “Everybody had the same positive working vibe, we had a lot of fun together.” Posing nude is something that comes easy to the lovely Natasha: “I felt free and happy naked in the sun.”

A cheerful and easygoing woman, Natalia Andreeva is absolutely breathtaking as she reveals her slender, yet utterly curvy figure.

“I love my curves in balance with my skinny body” she says proudly.

When she’s not in front of the camera, Natasha lives life day to day, enjoying it the best she can. You can find her travelling, sailing around the Mediterranean sea, skiing or doing yoga — anything that allows her to get to know herself a bit more.

See more of Natalia in the members area as well as on Playboy Plus.