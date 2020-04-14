Pic of the Day; Natalia Andreeva Features in Edition 86 – The Northern Spring Edition

Appearing in Edition 86 – The Northern Spring Edition

FeatureGirl
– Natalia Andreeva –
Natalia Andreeva – AutoBabes Edition 86


________________________________________________________________

See More of Natalia in Edition 86 and her PlayboyPlus Pictorials

________________________________________________________________

Model
Natalia Andreeva
________________

StarSign
Pisces
________________

Country of Origin
Russia
________________

Career Highlight
PlayboyPlus Miss October 2019, Playboy covers in Mexico, Germany, Italy and Netherlands
________________

Fav Sport
Russian Football! Especially Euro Cup!
________________

Fav Pass time
Being Nude on the beach as much as possible!
________________

Biggest Turn-On
A guy with positive energy!
________________

Likes
Modelling & Playboy
________________

DisLikes
Not much
________________

Greatest Ambition
To inspire other models and to grow my charity to assist people and animals where I can!
________________

Appears in
Edition 86
________________

