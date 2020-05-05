Pic of the Day; Playmate Victoria Cummings Appears OnCover of Edition 87 – The Sexy Playmate Edition

See More of Victoria in Edition 87 and her Socials ; Twitter Instagram OnlyFans

Model

Victoria Cummings

StarSign

Taurus

Country of Origin

Canada

Career Highlight

Four times Playboy Cover Girl and multiple time Penthouse. Commercial engagements for corporate brands and adult actress with two new DVD’s/

If I were a Car

A Black Lamborghini because it is very classy sexy, is “highly fashionable”, & has presence!

If we could give you anything at all ..

I need to warn you, I have expensive tastes. A Lamborghini, a house in Lake Como with an Anaz Mega-Yacht would be nice!

Biggest Turn-On

A gentle, kind, generous, considerate, polite, clean-living man is what turns me on!

Likes

High-Class fashion, Lingerie, Jewellery, Great Food, Great Wine, Down to Earth people

DisLikes

Arrogant, disrespectful, uncaring people

Greatest Ambition

To be successful in whatever I do. I am passionate about cleanliness, perfection and being the best I can be in the adult modelling and film industries!

Appears in

Covergirl. Edition 87

