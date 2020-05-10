Pic of the Day; Victoria Cummings Appears OnCover of Edition 87 – The Sexy Playmate Edition

|
– Appearing in Edition 87 – The Sexy Playmate Edition
CoverGirl
– Victoria Cummings –
Victoria Cummings – AutoBabes Edition 87
<< Previous Next >>
________________________________________________________________
See More of Victoria in Edition 87 and her Socials ;
Twitter
Instagram
OnlyFans
________________________________________________________________
|
Model
Victoria Cummings
________________
StarSign
Taurus
________________
Country of Origin
Canada
________________
Career Highlight
Four times Playboy Cover Girl and multiple time Penthouse. Commercial engagements for corporate brands and adult actress with two new DVD’s/
________________
If I were a Car
A Black Lamborghini because it is very classy sexy, is “highly fashionable”, & has presence!
________________
If we could give you anything at all ..
I need to warn you, I have expensive tastes. A Lamborghini, a house in Lake Como with an Anaz Mega-Yacht would be nice!
________________
Biggest Turn-On
A gentle, kind, generous, considerate, polite, clean-living man is what turns me on!
________________
Likes
High-Class fashion, Lingerie, Jewellery, Great Food, Great Wine, Down to Earth people
________________
DisLikes
Arrogant, disrespectful, uncaring people
________________
Greatest Ambition
To be successful in whatever I do. I am passionate about cleanliness, perfection and being the best I can be in the adult modelling and film industries!
________________
Appears in
Covergirl. Edition 87
________________
Be the first to comment