Pic of the Day; Stefani Kovalyova Features in Edition 87 – The Sexy Playmate Edition

– Appearing in Edition 87 – The Sexy Playmate Edition FeatureGirl

– Stefani Kovalyova –

Stefani Kovalyova – AutoBabes Edition 87

<< Previous ________________________________________________________________ See More of Stefani in Edition 87 ;

________________________________________________________________

Model

Stefani Kovalyova

________________ StarSign

Sagittarius

________________ Country of Origin

Ukraine

________________ Career Highlight

Becoming a Vet and featuring in Playboy Plus

________________ Greatest Achievement

I finished my studies in veterinarian medicine but I’ve worked as a nude model for five years! Isn’t life funny?!

________________ Greatest Passion

To enjoy life !

________________ Biggest Turn-On

My biggest turn-on is someone’s brain!

________________ Likes

Animals

________________ DisLikes

Wearing clothes

________________ Greatest Ambition

The most adventurous thing I want to do is to climb Mount Everest!

________________ Appears in

FeatureGirl, Edition 87

________________