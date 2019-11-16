Pic of the Day; Techi Martin Features in Edition 84 – The Sexy Classy Edition

16/11/2019 autobabes_iMag Autobabes Models, Latest News, Pic of the Day 0

 

Appearing in Edition 84 – The Sexy Classy Edition

FeatureGirl
– Techi Martin –
Techi Martin! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 84


See more of Techi Martin Edition 84

Model
Techi MArtin
StarSign
Cancer
Country of Origin
USA
Career Highlight
Various publishing projects and autobabes Magazine
Favourite Work
I do high Fashion, Glamour, PinUp, Implied and Artistic Nudes. I enjoy outdoors and anything that creates art.
Favourite Car
Chevy Camaro!
Romance
I like guys who can make me laugh, who are positive and on the same level as I am.
Likes
Modelling
DisLikes
Bad Breath!
Greatest Ambition
To appear on Americas Next To Model

Appears in
Edition 84 FeatureGirl
