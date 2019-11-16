Backdraft Cobra! Iconic Ford 427ci V8 (480hp) TKO 5-Speed Manual, Low Miles

1965 Shelby Cobra Backdraft

VIN: MA34094

Check out this gorgeous Backdraft 1965 Shelby Cobra!

This Backdraft Cobra has only 1,592 mile on the odometer and it’s sporting a glossy Ruby Red Paint finish, Painted Black Stripes along the Body, beautiful Black Interior, Chrome Roll Bar, Knock-Off Style Wheels, Side Pipes, along with Polished Components all around that’s sure to turn heads wherever you go!

Under the hood sits a Iconic Ford 427ci Stroker V8 Engine mated to a Tremec T5 5-Speed Manual Transmission! The engine bay looks amazing and the V8 grabs your attention immediately along with the Ford Racing Valve Covers, Edelbrock Aluminum Cylinder Heads, Edelbrock Intake Manifold, Holley 770 cfm 4 Barrel Carburetor, MSD Coil and Distributor, Electric Cooling Fan, and the Aluminum Radiator!

Power is put to the pavement through a BMW Independent Rear Axle with Posi!

This Cobra is a blast to drive and there’s plenty of power on tap too! You can stop on a dime thanks to the equipped Power Disc Brakes on all four corners of this roadster!

The interior of this Cobra is absolutely immaculate!

Take a look inside to see this 65′ fitted with Bucket Seats, Black Leather and Vinyl Upholstery with Red Diamond Stitching throughout, 4-Point Cam Lock Harnesses, Wood Wrapped Aluminum Steering Wheel, Floor Shifter, Push Button Start, AutoMeter Gauges, along with Floor Mats as well!

The underside of this Cobra is no exception to the high level of quality seen up top.

Take a look underneath to see the beautiful condition of the Frame, Floors, Aluminum Fuel Tank, New Fuel and Brake Lines, Disc Brakes all around, BMW Independent Front and Rear Suspension, Sway Bars front and rear, Struts up front, Rack and Pinion Steering, Explosion Proof Bellhousing, Hydraulic Clutch, T5 Transmission, Engine Oil Pan, along with the nicely painted bottom side of the nose!

Overall, this Backdraft 1965 Shelby Cobra is a wonderful car inside and out!

Traveling along with this roadster is the Owners Manual along with a Spare Set of Keys.

Any collector or enthusiast would love to own this Cobra so call us today before it’s gone!

Titled as a 2016 Cobra Replica

Specifications:

Mechanicals Body Iconic Ford 427ci Stroker V8

480 Hp

Engine # 6H25

– Dart Engine Block

Serial # 427121T

Edelbrock E – Street Heads Holley 4150 4 Barrel Carburetor

– List #: 83770 – 3 3006

– Straight Booster

– 770 CFM

– Electric Choke

– Vacuum Secondaries 5 Speed Manual T5 Transmission

Transmission # 1352 – 065 – 922 M

– Tag: 1352 – 251 – 14557

– Year: 2016 Front Suspension – Independent

Rear Suspension – Independent

BMW Independent Rear Axle

– Posi

– Ratio: Approximately 3.40:1 Front Wheels – 18”

Rear Wheels – 18”

Front Tires – 245/40R18

Rear Tires – 295/40ZR18 Front Brakes – Power Disc

Rear Brakes – Power Disc Glasspack Style Mufflers – Paint is Gorgeous

– Stripes look Great

– Doors and Trunk Operate Nicely

– Rock Guard

– Blacked Out Side Pipes Underneath Interior – Welds looks Good

– Tank looks Good

– Frame Painted Nicely

– Fuel Lines are New

– Brake Lines are New

– Wiring is Great

– Rack and Pinion Steering

– Nose in Good Condition – Wood Steering Wheel

– Shifter looks Cool

– Red Stitching

– 4 Point Harness

