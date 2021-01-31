In 1964, Carroll Shelby had made contact with Alejandro de Tomaso with the suggestion of a collaboration to build a European sports car that was powered by an American engine and drivetrain. The resulting car was a prototype for a vehicle known as the P70 / Sport 5000. To offer the best design and performance possible at the time, Shelby recruited designer and race car driver Peter Brock into the team.

Passion and dedication to a project mean nothing if unforeseen events prevent its ultimate appearance on the world stage. The Shelby – De Tomaso P70 sports racer was such an endeavor.

The unlikely pairing of Carroll Shelby and Alejandro de Tomaso, two of the strongest egos in international motorsport, conspired to build a car they felt could defeat the best in the world and then the project fell apart virtually on the eve of its completion. While working for Shelby in Modena, Italy on the P70 the summer of ’64, I received a call from Carroll telling me he’d cancelled the project and a ticket for my return was waiting for me at the airport in Rome.

Instead of competing as planning with its major contemporary contenders like Lola, Surtees, Cooper, Brabham, McLaren and Chaparral, in the United States Road Racing Championship (USRRC) and later in the Can-Am and Europe, the P70 never turned a wheel in anger. Upon the dissolution of their partnership, de Tomaso leveraged the P70 to great marketing effect for Ghia, showing it with great acclaim and anticipation of its European racing debut at the Turin Auto Show in ’65. Then inexplicably it was disassembled and placed in a darkened back corner of the De Tomaso factory in Modena to sit in silence for some forty years.