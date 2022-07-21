This might just be the most iconic car that I have had the pleasure of shooting. It quite literally defined an era of automobiles as well as launched, perhaps, one of the most recognizable blue-collar sports cars of all time. The racing pedigree that this car stands for is second to none. The earth-shattering sound it produces is reminiscent of the by-gone era in which safety was second. This is a real driver’s car and has been currently doing that every so often in the small town of Mansfield, Texas. This car toured the country with the 1965 Cobra Caravan, a cross-country promotional tour organized by Shelby. The GT350R, a 427 Cobra, a GT40, and a Cobra Daytona Coupe were hauled around in a 42-foot trailer, making stops at Shelby dealers to promote sales. I cannot say enough great things about this car, the shoot and its fantastic owner, Paul. It is sessions like this one that make me truly grateful to do what I do for Bring A Trailer. Visit www.BringATrailer.com for the auction of this car, and many more.