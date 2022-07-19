|
– Appearing in Edition 99 – The International Glamour Edition
FeatureGirl
– Taylor Bruhmann –
Taylor Bruhmann
|
Model
Taylor Bruhmann
StarSign
Sagittarius
Country of Origin
Switzerland
Career Highlight
PlayboyPlus and Social Media
Best thing about my career
The opportunity to work with amazing people
Favourite Car
Classic Mustang!
Romance
I like a well-mannered gentleman!
Likes
Dogs and cats!
DisLikes
Jealousy!
Greatest Ambition
To continue to grow my social media network and work with great people in the industry.
Appears in
Edition 99 Feature Girl
