Model

Lavinia Palanite aka Active Panda

StarSign

Virgo

Country of Origin

Romania

Career Highlight

Miss Bikini Romania, autobabes iMagazine

Best thing about my career

I love to be fit and active, and to inspire my clients to be the same

Favourite Car

Mercedes Sports!

Romance

I was always into bad boys! That look turns me on always!

Likes

Loyalty and Trust!

DisLikes

Fakes people!

Greatest Ambition

To travel the world and appear in many more magazines, including Playboy.

