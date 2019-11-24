1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Fastback @ Mecum

1969 Ford Mustang BOSS429 FastBack @ Mecum Auctions

This gorgeous 1969 BOSS429 Fastback Mustang is curently listed at Mecum Auctions with a price range of between $325,000 – $375,000 USD!

Low production, NASCAR connection, a unique high-performance engine and eye-appealing color are all rolled into one with this 1969 Boss 429.

This ’69 Boss 429 has been restored to factory condition by Boss 429 specialists Kevin’s Klassic Cars in Cannon Falls, Minnesota, which has restored more than 70 Boss 429 Mustangs.

This Candy Apple Red Boss 429 Mustang represents the pinnacle of big-block Mustang development and retains its original body panels, including floor pans, trunk drop-offs, quarters, doors, fenders, hood, valances and the trunk lid. Even the carpet is original and presents in amazing condition.

It also has an original front spoiler, which is super rare and difficult to find today.

Under the hood, this car is equipped with correctly date coded and stamped components, including the block, heads, valve covers, carburetor, distributor, intake, exhaust manifolds, transmission, rear end and all of the pulleys, alternator, belts and hoses.

Of the five colors offered on the 1969 Boss 429, Candy Apple Red was the brightest and the second most popular with 238 produced out of the 849 total production.

Like all 1969-70 Boss 429s, KK No. 1920 started its supercar journey at Ford’s Dearborn Assembly Plant where the shock towers were replaced with narrower assemblies to widen the engine compartment. The Mustang SportsRoof was then trucked to Kar Kraft, Ford’s contracted performance facility in Brighton, Michigan, for the final Boss 429 engine installation. Kar Kraft’s mini assembly line also installed the manually operated hood scoop, relocated the battery to the trunk and bolted on 15-inch Magnum 500 wheels with Goodyear Polyglas GT tires.

As the ultimate Mustang muscle car with an underrated 375 HP, the Boss 429’s drivetrain came from Ford with the Toploader 4-speed and tough 9-inch rear end with “N-case” pumpkin, 31-spline axles and 3.91 gears in a Traction-Lok differential.

The front shock towers received extra bracing to handle the loads from the F60x15 tires, and the Competition Suspension included staggered rear shocks to control wheel hop during hard acceleration. Compared to other muscle cars of the late 1960s, the Boss 429 was tame in appearance, identified only by its hood scoop, chin spoiler and “Boss 429” decals on the front fenders.

Every Boss 429 received a unique decal on the driver’s door with its “KK NASCAR 429” serial number. KK No. 1920 comes with its original build sheet, Marti Report and Lois Eminger invoice.

At the Muscle Car and Corvette Nationals, this Boss 429 scored 992/1,000 points, winning a Concours Gold Award, and the judges complimented the car on the orange peel in the paint, stating that this is the way they all should be.

Highlights

KK no. 1920

Restored by Kevin’s Klassic Cars in Cannon Falls, Minnesota

Original body panels including floor pans, trunk drop offs, quarters, doors, fenders, hood, valances and trunk lid

Original carpet in amazing condition

Original build sheet

Original quality control sheet

429 CI engine

Toploader 4-speed transmission

3.91 Positraction rear end

Competition suspension

Power steering

Power front disc brakes

Candyapple Red with Black interior

Hi-Back bucket seats

Marti Report

Lois Eminger report

For more info and to track the sale, visit Mecum Auctions