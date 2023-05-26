RLANDO, FLORIDA, MAY 24, 2023 – RTR Vehicles is thrilled to unveil the first of several next generation RTR Mustangs: the exhilarating 2024 Mustang RTR Spec 2, which builds upon the legacy of its predecessors. This latest offering combines cutting-edge design and performance enhancements to deliver a personalized and emotional driving experience that will allow you to define your own definition of performance. The 2024 Mustang RTR Spec 2 is one of the first offerings in the aftermarket for the all-new 7th Generation Ford Mustang with aggressive design and aesthetic enhancements to convey an overall theme of ‘Movement Through Space’. Mustang RTR Spec 1 and Spec 2 will be available as soon as Mustangs hit dealerships Summer 2023. RTR Mustangs are engineered for the ultimate owner experience inside and outside of the cockpit. For putting smiles on faces and offering life-enhancing experiences beyond just driving. A thrill ride that’s ready to create whatever kind of adventure you want behind the wheel that will perform in just about any type of enthusiast setting you can dream. The RTR experience is a smile inducing, void filling addition to your personal lifestyle that comes with friends you never knew you needed. This is our definition of performance and the sole reason RTR exists.

RTR Mustangs are engineered for the ultimate owner experience inside and outside of the cockpit. For putting smiles on faces and offering life-enhancing experiences beyond just driving. A thrill ride that’s ready to create whatever kind of adventure you want behind the wheel that will perform in just about any type of enthusiast setting you can dream. The RTR experience is a smile inducing, void filling addition to your personal lifestyle that comes with friends you never knew you needed. This is our definition of performance and the sole reason RTR exists.

Since 2010, RTR has built some of the most iconic and inspiring vehicles that speak to a new generation of enthusiasts such as the Hoonicorn, the RTR-X and the Mach-E 1400. RTR Vehicles currently offers serialized vehicle packages based off existing Ford® vehicles such as Mustang®, Bronco®, Ranger®, F-150®, and Mach-E® to enhance driving characteristics, appearance, and performance.

Since 2010, RTR has built some of the most iconic and inspiring vehicles that speak to a new generation of enthusiasts such as the Hoonicorn, the RTR-X and the Mach-E 1400. RTR Vehicles currently offers serialized vehicle packages based off existing Ford® vehicles such as Mustang®, Bronco®, Ranger®, F-150®, and Mach-E® to enhance driving characteristics, appearance, and performance.

MODERN AGGRESSIVE DESIGN

Since its inception in 2010, Mustang RTR has captivated automotive enthusiasts worldwide with its signature modern aggressive styling–especially RTR’s distinctive grille design with integrated accent lighting. The 2024 Mustang RTR Spec 2 evolves this iconic feature with an all-new RTR Upper Grille design that pushes the boundaries of imagination.

The unique grille design is pushed forward in space, accelerating airflow around it – with an open area that is dictated purely by the mechanical cooling needs of the car. The signature grille lights are multi-dimensional illuminated intake scoops with a direct purpose: feed cool air to the engine.

“We treated the OEM sheet metal from Ford as drapery, with the RTR components pushing themselves outward through the Mustang’s volumes and inviting you into the experience,” explains Lindsay Ross, RTR Vehicles Lead Designer and Creative Director.

The hood vent pushes up through the surface with a design that promotes out-washing, while the lower aerodynamic pieces of front, side and rear splitters cut the airflow and manage it in balance with the rear duckbill spoiler. The front lower and side grilles tie the aesthetics together while working to increase the positive effects of the front splitter.

2024 Mustang RTR Spec 2 Components (US SPEC, AU SPEC TBD)

RTR Upper Grille w/ Signature LED Accent Lighting

RTR Lower Grille

RTR Corner Grille

RTR Chin Splitter

RTR Under-tray Extension

RTR Hood Vent

RTR Rocker Splitters

RTR Rear Quarter Splitters

RTR Decklid Spoiler

RTR Wheels – Aero 5 – 20×9.5 +33

Nitto NT555 G2 Tires – 275/35/20

TMPS & Lug Nut Kit

RTR Rear Shock Mount Kit

RTR Tactical Performance Lowering Springs

RTR Tactical Performance Adjustable Front & Rear Sway Bars

RTR Tactical Performance Adjustable Shocks & Strut

RTR Tactical Performance Adjustable Shocks & Struts

RTR Performance Shift Knob

RTR Floor Mats

RTR Badging – Grille, Fender, Decklid

Serialized Dash Plaque Engraved w/ Vaughn Gittin Jr. Signature

Certificate of Authenticity

RTR Graphics Package

3 Year/36,000 Mile Warranty