Lot #1443.1 1967 SHELBY GT500 at Barrett-Jackson Auctions

Lot #1443.1 – This 1967 Shelby fastback is one of 2,048 of the first GT500s built. It was completed on July 21, 1967, and shipped July 24, 1967, to Stark-Hickey Ford in Royal Oak, MI.

This four-owner fastback was inspected before undergoing a complete rotisserie restoration to factory specifications.

Looking as it did back in July 1967, it rides on correct Magstar wheels and Goodyear Polyglas tires with a matching spare.

The interior features the correct Shelby gauges, shoulder harnesses, an original wood steering wheel and an AM radio.

It is powered by a 428/355hp V8 Police Interceptor engine with a pair of 4-barrel carburetors mated to a 3-speed automatic transmission, and has documented ownership history in the SAAC registry.

Shelby fitted the new GT500 model with an integrated roll bar, inboard fog lights and Thunderbird-sourced sequential taillights.

This Shelby is finished in dark blue with LeMans stripes.

Details:

VIN: 67411F2A02560

Exterior Color: DARK BLUE

Interior Color: BLACK

Cylinders: 8

Engine Size: 428CI

Transmission: 3-SPEED AUTOMATIC