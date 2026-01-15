Shelby’s Iconic GT350 Convertible Makes Its 2026 Comeback

|
The Snake Strikes Again as Shelby GT350 Convertible Returns for 2026 Model Year, 60 Years after Introduction by Carroll Shelby
For six decades, Shelby American has pushed the limits of performance, transforming the Mustang into an international legend. In 2026, that legacy continues with the newest Shelby GT350-engineered to deliver thrilling power, modern capability, and unmistakable Shelby character.
At the heart of the GT350 is a 5.0L V8, available in a naturally aspirated 480-horsepower configuration or a supercharged 810-horsepower version. Each car receives Shelby-engineered upgrades to suspension, exhaust, aerodynamics, and cooling systems, creating a machine built for confidence on the street and dominance on the track.
|Drivers can choose between a manual or automatic transmission, and-for the first time in decades-between fastback and convertible models. Shelby fine-tuned the GT350 to increase power, improve balance, and elevate everyday comfort without compromising high-performance capability. Every detail serves a purpose. Exclusive badging, functional heat-extracting aluminum hood, aggressive aero enhancements, and available carbon-fiber components all combine to honor the GT350’s heritage while embracing cutting-edge performance design.
Built in limited numbers, U.S. models are available through select Ford dealers, with additional units produced internationally through authorized Shelby mod shops. Visit www.Shelby.com for more details.
