Shelby’s Iconic GT350 Convertible Makes Its 2026 Comeback

The Snake Strikes Again as Shelby GT350 Convertible Returns for 2026 Model Year, 60 Years after Introduction by Carroll Shelby

For six decades, Shelby American has pushed the limits of performance, transforming the Mustang into an international legend. In 2026, that legacy continues with the newest Shelby GT350-engineered to deliver thrilling power, modern capability, and unmistakable Shelby character.

At the heart of the GT350 is a 5.0L V8, available in a naturally aspirated 480-horsepower configuration or a supercharged 810-horsepower version. Each car receives Shelby-engineered upgrades to suspension, exhaust, aerodynamics, and cooling systems, creating a machine built for confidence on the street and dominance on the track.