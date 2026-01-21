New-look TGR-WRT launches landmark campaign on legendary rally

A new-look TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team will begin its 10th season of competition when the 2026 FIA World Rally Championship gets underway with the iconic Rallye Monte-Carlo on January 22-25.

After a record-breaking 2025 campaign, TGR-WRT enters this year with the goal to successfully defend its manufacturers’, drivers’ and co-drivers’ titles. Not resting on its laurels, the team continues to work on improving the all-conquering GR YARIS Rally1 car, which also sports a striking new red, white and black livery.

Making use of the homologation jokers available for the final season of the current Rally1 regulations, the team has focused on developments around aerodynamics and suspension. These include a new rear wing (fitted to the three manufacturer entries for round one) while the introduction of new parts to the suspension system allows for greater setup possibilities.

The team once more counts on a strong and exciting driver line-up with all five GR YARIS Rally1 crews in action on round one.

Sébastien Ogier claimed a record-equalling ninth world championship in a thrilling conclusion to the 2025 season, guided by co-driver Vincent Landais. He is also the most successful driver in the long history of Rallye Monte-Carlo, which is based in his hometown of Gap in the French Alps, having achieved his 10th victory one year ago.

Before the start of the rally at Monaco Harbour on Thursday, a new special edition GR Yaris marking Ogier’s ninth title will be unveiled, and displayed alongside the GR Yaris MORIZO RR that was created with TGR-WRT Chairman Akio Toyoda and revealed at Tokyo Auto Salon.

Elfyn Evans embarks on his seventh successive full season with TGR-WRT, along with co-driver Scott Martin. Last year’s championship runners-up, they have finished on the podium four times at Rallye Monte-Carlo during their time with the team, including second place in 2025.

Joining the line-up for the 2026 season are Oliver Solberg and co-driver Elliott Edmondson following their dominant run to last year’s WRC2 title in the GR Yaris Rally2 car plus victory on their GR YARIS Rally1 debut in Estonia. With six previous Rallye Monte-Carlo starts to his name, Solberg is the third final driver nominated to score manufacturers’ points for TGR-WRT.

Also competing in a fourth car under the TGR-WRT banner are Takamoto Katsuta, looking to build upon a previous best finish of sixth on the event with co-driver Aaron Johnston. Sami Pajari meanwhile begins his second season under the TGR-WRT2 banner, with the goal to continue the strong progress he demonstrated during his rookie campaign last year alongside co-driver Marko Salminen.

TGR-WRT’s commitment to supporting young drivers extends to the WRC Challenge Program. After demonstrating strong progress during 2025, the Program’s second-generation driver Yuki Yamamoto takes another step, embarking on a full season of WRC rallies driving a GR Yaris Rally2.

Yamamoto’s is one of seven GR Yaris Rally2 cars entered on Rallye Monte-Carlo. Filip Mareš, Chris Ingram, Eliott Delecour (son of 1994 Rallye Monte-Carlo winner François), Olivier Burri and Johannes Keferböck are all registered within WRC2, with Paolo Vallivero also on the entry list.

Rallye Monte-Carlo is famed for its often-changeable weather conditions which can bring ice and snow to the asphalt roads. Tyre choice can be crucial, with a wider range of rubber – some fitted with studs – available to suit the conditions. This year’s rally starts and finishes in Monaco’s harbour and, for the first time since 2008, includes a super special stage using part of the principality’s grand prix circuit.

The action heads straight for the mountains on Thursday with three stages driven en route back to Gap, two of them in darkness. A trio of stages west of Gap are all run twice on Friday, while Saturday features three more mountain tests before the Monaco Circuit super special in the evening. A pair of repeated stages above Monaco form Sunday’s finale, including the rally-ending Power Stage over the famous Col de Turini.