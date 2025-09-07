Lone Star Le Mans: Qualifying Rain brings mixed fortunes for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing experienced contrasting fortunes on a rain-hit qualifying day for the Lone Star Le Mans, round six of the 2025 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Light rain created ever-changing conditions, posing a strategic challenge for both the team and drivers, but they battled valiantly in the qualifying and Hyperpole sessions despite difficult circumstances.

Ryo Hirakawa overcame the weather to reach Hyperpole and earn eighth in the #8 GR010 HYBRID he races alongside Sébastien Buemi and Brendon Hartley. However, Kamui Kobayashi was a victim of the damp conditions and finished 18th in the #7 GR010 HYBRID he shares with José María López and Nyck de Vries.

After the extreme heat of Friday’s two free practice sessions, the Austin weather continued to create a challenge. Light rain began early in third practice and continued intermittently throughout Saturday, resulting in a damp track surface at the start of qualifying, when the 18 Hypercars battled for 10 places in Hyperpole.

Both Kamui and Ryo started on medium compound Michelin slicks but, on a damp surface and with cold tyres, the drivers battled to stay on track until the rubber reached peak operating temperatures. With the rain continuing, Kamui changed to wets while Ryo continued on slicks. Ryo’s lap times consistently improved, and he was seventh going into the closing seconds. Rapid improvements throughout the field meant he briefly dropped to 15th before delivering an even faster final lap to take 10th at the chequered flag. Unfortunately for Kamui, the wet tyre choice ultimately did not pay off, and he was 18th.

Hyperpole started in slightly drier conditions when Ryo joined nine rivals to fight for the leading grid positions, with all cars using slick tyres. Ryo’s fastest time came on his first flying lap, and as the rain intensified in the closing minutes, he was unable to improve.

Despite the mixed result, the team remains determined to maximise its chances in Sunday’s race, which begins at 1pm (8pm CEST).

Kamui Kobayashi (Team Principal and driver, car #7): “Unfortunately the track conditions were really mixed in qualifying. We tried to move up the order by changing to wet tyres, as some of our competitors did as well, but it didn’t work, and we couldn’t reach Hyperpole with our car. We had a strong race here last year so I hope we can recover positions and get a decent result.” Ryo Hirakawa (Driver, car #8): “It was a really tricky day with the weather, which was not expected. I managed to put a good lap together at the end of qualifying but in Hyperpole it was even more challenging. I wasn’t able to complete any good laps, which is a pity. But starting eighth isn’t bad and it gives us a chance to push on in the race. It will be a long race and a difficult one, but we will do our best.”

Lone Star Le Mans – Free Practice 3 1st #83 AF Corse (Kubica/Ye/Hanson) 1min 51.967secs 27 laps 2nd #50 Ferrari AF Corse (Fuoco/Nielsen/Molina) +0.190secs 27 laps 3rd #35 Alpine Endurance Team (Chatin/Habsburg/Milesi) +0.204secs 25 laps 4th #38 Cadillac Team JOTA (Bamber/Bourdais/Button) +0.312secs 26 laps 5th #51 Ferrari AF Corse (Pier Guidi/Calado/Giovinazzi) +0.380secs 26 laps 6th #007 Aston Martin THOR (Tincknell/Gamble) +0.428secs 24 laps 9th #8 TOYOTA GAZOO Racing +0.798secs 28 laps 13th #7 TOYOTA GAZOO Racing +1.143secs 27 laps

Lone Star Le Mans – Qualifying 1st #99 Proton Competition (Jani/Pino/Varrone) 1min 58.155secs 2nd #83 AF Corse (Kubica/Ye/Hanson) +0.250secs 3rd #6 Porsche Penske (Estre/Vanthoor/Campbell) +0.646secs 4th #50 Ferrari AF Corse (Fuoco/Nielsen/Molina) +0.880secs 5th #51 Ferrari AF Corse (Pier Guidi/Calado/Giovinazzi) +1.106secs 6th #15 BMW M Team WRT (Vanthoor/Marciello/Magnussen) +1.521secs 10th #8 TOYOTA GAZOO Racing +2.312secs 18th #7 TOYOTA GAZOO Racing +7.127secs