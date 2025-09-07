Pic of the Day; Daryl Leora Features in Edition 118 – The Miss Bikini USA Edition

________________ Model

Daryl Leora

________________ StarSign

Pisces

________________ Country of Origin

USA

________________ Career Highlights

I am a master aesthetician, and recently crowned Miss Bikini United States 2025 as well as a Maxim Magazine Contest finalist. And appearing in this magazine is a highlight of course.

________________ Favorite Car

1960’s Impala!

________________ Biggest Turn-On

Dark Hair, Tattoos, and a sense of humor ________________ Likes

Antiquing, Legos, Movie Nights.

________________ Dislikes

Bananas, Yogurt, Cough Syrup. ________________ Greatest Ambition

I love self care and showing my siblings you can accomplish anything you set your mind to.

________________ Appears in

Feature Model, Edition 118 ________________