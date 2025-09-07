Masked Menace: Fogg’s Black-and-Gold Mustang Faces TCM Speed Cap

Veteran Kiwi racer Angus Fogg is again set to unleash his legendary 1970 Ford Mustang—this time on Australian soil—at the Repco Bathurst 1000 support event (October 9–12) and the Penrite Sandown 500 (November 14–16). But this high-horsepower beast won’t blast at its full potential, thanks to new TCM restrictions.

Imposed Limits: Speed Capped at ~285 km/h

While Fogg’s Mustang famously exceeded 300 km/h down Conrod Straight in previous outings, the 2025 TCM regulations now strictly rev-limit and diff-mandate Kiwi entries to a maximum of ~285 km/h. Any violation? As Fogg himself puts it: “we’ll be in the naughty room.” Despite the cap, there’s no restriction on acceleration rates—so the team is focused on getting to 285 km/h as quickly as possible.

The Beast: Mustang Specs & Build

Originally built to Central Muscle Cars (CMC) specifications at Foggy’s Garage near Auckland, Fogg’s Mustang packs serious hardware:

Engine : 358 cu in Roush Yates ‘Cup’ unit, ~800 hp

Gearbox : G-Force GSR 4-speed H-pattern

Suspension & Safety : Chrome-moly roll cage, Penske 3-way dampers

Wheels : Simmons 17×11 in (CMC spec); 18×12 in and aero kit in Sports Sedan spec

Differential : 9-inch floating diff

Weight: ~1,515 kg with driver (CMC spec)

In top form, the Mustang lapped Mount Panorama in 2:14.85, the fastest ever for TCM, and topped 300 km/h down Conrod Straight.

One Car, Many Faces: Adaptable by Design

Fogg’s Mustang is a masterclass in adaptability—racing across multiple categories with rapid transformations:

In Central Muscle Cars , it runs wingless with smaller wheels/tyres and a basic front air dam.

For Sports Sedans, it gains a rear wing, front splitter with undertray, and bigger wheels/tyres—all swapped in as needed.

Recovery & Refurbishment: From Crash to Comeback

Following a frightening crash during the Bathurst 12 Hour Combined Sedans race—caused by a wheel failure at McPhillamy Park—Fogg and his team executed a remarkable repair in Sydney. In just four 16-hour days, they:

Straightened chassis rails, rebuilt the diff (with taller gears), replaced the exhaust, repaired bodywork, and sourced parts from the Mustang Centre.

With the car stabilized and reclassified as an Invitational entry in TCM, Fogg took a conservative stance: “We’re not here to win or blast off into the distance, so we’ll just take it softly, softly and hopefully have some fun.”

** Race Weekend Outlook**