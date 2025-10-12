Pic of the Day; Katie Q Appears On Cover of Edition 118 – The Miss Bikini USA Edition

|
– Appearing in Edition 118 – The Miss Bikini USA Edition
CoverModel
– Katie Q –
Katie Q ! – Autobabes.com.au Edition 118
Model
Katie Q
StarSign
Leo
Country of Origin
USA
Career Highlights
Miami Swim Week, LA Fashion Week, Phoenix Swim Week, and Las Vegas Swim Week, I’ve been featured on multiple magazine covers, multi-page spreads, and calendars, Recently, I won Miss Bikini Fitness 2025 and was nominated for Print Model of the Year 2025.
Favorite Car
Barbie Pink Jeep 🙂
Biggest Turn-On
I’m into the Damon Salvatore or Dean Winchester type… brooding, a little dangerous, but completely obsessed with me.
Likes
Spending time with my husband and two sons, Disneyland trips, working out in my home gym, fashion, modeling, true crime podcasts, baking and dance.
Dislikes
Negativity, excuses, people who underestimate others, onions, bullying, and child predators. ________________
Greatest Ambition
My biggest ambition is to keep breaking stereotypes to show that you can be a mom, a teacher, and still thrive in the modeling world.
Appears in
Cover Model, Edition 118
