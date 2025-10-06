Pic of the Day; Miracle Virden Features in Edition 118 – The Miss Bikini USA Edition

See more of Miracle in and Edition 118 – The Miss Bikini USA Edition.

Model

Miracle Virden

StarSign

Leo

Country of Origin

USA

Career Highlights

My true breakthrough came this past July at the Miss Bikini Pageant in Miami, where I was crowned Miss Bikini Model USA 2025. And appearing in this magazine ofcourse.

Favorite Car

Corvette C8 in light blue, red, or pink—it’s sleek, sporty, and bold

Biggest Turn-On

confident, driven, and polished — someone who matches my energy and ambition without trying to dim my spotlight.

Likes

biceps, books-especially a good enemies to lovers, fashion finds, sweaty gym sessions, steak dinners, dessert, dancing in heels, dressing up, spontaneous trips.

Dislikes

Rudeness, tardiness, immature boys, judgmental vibes, and people who talk big but never follow through. ________________

Greatest Ambition

I love helping people find confidence – whether through fitness coaching, fashion advice, or even makeovers. Life is too short not to live it unapologetically, so you’ll often find me singing, dancing, and bringing joy wherever I go.

Appears in

Feature Model, Edition 118

