Pic of the Day; Miracle Virden Features in Edition 118 – The Miss Bikini USA Edition

– Appearing in Edition 118 – The Miss Bikini USA Edition
FeatureModel
– Miracle Virden –
Miracle Virden ! – Autobabes.com.au Edition 118
See more of Miracle in Edition 118 – The Miss Bikini USA Edition.
Edition 118 – The Miss Bikini USA Edition
Cover girl: Katie Q, Feature girls: Miracle Virden and Daryl Leora features include: NASCAR, F1 Grand Prix, autobabes AutoMart, Pagani Huayra, Koenigsegg Sedair, AMG GT XX, Bugatti Brouillard, Corvette ZR1x, Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo, Lamborghini…
Model
Miracle Virden
StarSign
Leo
Country of Origin
USA
Career Highlights
My true breakthrough came this past July at the Miss Bikini Pageant in Miami, where I was crowned Miss Bikini Model USA 2025. And appearing in this magazine ofcourse.
Favorite Car
Corvette C8 in light blue, red, or pink—it’s sleek, sporty, and bold
Biggest Turn-On
confident, driven, and polished — someone who matches my energy and ambition without trying to dim my spotlight.
Likes
biceps, books-especially a good enemies to lovers, fashion finds, sweaty gym sessions, steak dinners, dessert, dancing in heels, dressing up, spontaneous trips.
Dislikes
Rudeness, tardiness, immature boys, judgmental vibes, and people who talk big but never follow through. ________________
Greatest Ambition
I love helping people find confidence – whether through fitness coaching, fashion advice, or even makeovers. Life is too short not to live it unapologetically, so you’ll often find me singing, dancing, and bringing joy wherever I go.
Appears in
Feature Model, Edition 118
