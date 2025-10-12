Instagram suspends the account of Alessandra Lexii

The last image shared by our gorgeous #Covergirl #AlessandraLexii prior to her account being suspended in the early hours of this morning.

Alessandra had 60,000 active followers and a genuine 2.1 million views per month but had been fighting a battle for, simply put, being too sexy for Instagram! On a platform where is see near porn daily, it’s hard to imagine that someone so elegant is being targeted but it is what it is, and many other models suffer the same.

We are of course helping her appeal and will keep you notified of a new account as necessary.

Meanwhile, fans can still follow her on her fanvue account where she posts to free followers as well as premium content to her subscribers, and you’re also welcome to visit our website where we share her content to our own readers.

We’ll bring you more Alessandra Lexii either way 🙂