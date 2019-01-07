Annalise Braakensiek Dies at Age 46

Australian supermodel Annalise Braakensiek has dies at the age of 46.

Annalise was found dead in her Sydney home at Potts Point yesterday afternoon, by police who were responding to calls from friends and family who were concerned for her safety after the model posted emotional messages on her Instagram.

The death is not considered suspicious and a post-mortem examination is expected to take place this week.

Annalise and Danny Goldberg, her stockbroker husband separated in April 2018 after 16 years of marriage. It is thought that this may have impacted her as she posted to Instagram –

“I don’t know if a broken heart mends or learns to live in pieces”.

The post has since been deleted.

Just prior to Christmas, Annalise made a number of posts to her Instagram that had her friends and family concerned.

Annalise appeared in our Edition 6 where she discussed the SmartCar she was promoting at the time, and told us also about her plans to start a Vegan Health Food website called Love Lunch.

She was also a very active campaigner for charity and Animal Rights was her favorite. The picture below was in support of a campaign hosted by CLEO to raise funds for PETA.org (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals).

She had signed that photo ” Love + Sunshine” and that’s what we wish for her now as she finds peace.