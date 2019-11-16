Edoardo Mortara crashed whilst in P4 in the Qualification Race of the 2019 FIA GT World Cup

#77 Mercedes-AMG GT3 supported by Tsingtao

Edoardo Mortara | Started P6, Did Not Finish

Edoardo Mortara had work to do starting from 6th on the grid, and immediately got his elbows out on the run to turn 1. Determined, Mortara held his position around the outside of turn 1, and at the fast Mandarin bend, managed to hold his position whilst avoiding a crashed car in front. The Macau expert found himself in 4th position, and set his sights on the top 3 cars ahead. Before Mortara could attack for the podium positions, a safety car was called due to a crashed car.

After the restart, Mortara continued his pursuit, but on lap 4, was hit hard from the rear at the hard braking zone at turn 3, and crashed into the wall. He was unable to continue due to the damage and retired after a great start to the race.

#88 Mercedes-AMG GT3 supported by Evisu

Alessio Picariello | Started P13, Finished P12

After a qualifying session which saw Macau debutant Alessio Picariello going faster with every lap, the young Belgian started the Qualification Race from P13. However, before the race started, Picariello had an issue but eventually got the car going and had to start the race from the pit-lane.

He kept his nose clean on the opening lap whilst others tangled up ahead, and moved up several positions. However, a safety car period soon followed due to a crash up ahead. When the race restarted, Picariello set his sights on gaining ground, but another safety car soon followed as the sister #77 Mercedes-AMG GT3 driven by Edoardo Mortara was hit hard from behind and received heavy damage as it crashed into the turn 3 wall. After the race restarted, Picariello got his head down and pushed hard. But despite his attempts to move up the field, he was not able to find a way past on the narrow street circuit, and finished in P12.