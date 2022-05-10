Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing releases the livery and driver line-up of the #91 Mercedes-AMG GT3 for the 2022 Bathurst 12 Hour, the opening round for the Intercontinental GT Challenge Powered by Pirelli. The event is scheduled to take place at the Mount Panorama Circuit in Bathurst, New South Wales from the 13th to the 15th of May. With the revised Pro-Am class structure for 2022, the Mercedes-AMG Performance Team boasts an impressive driver line-up of two Mercedes-AMG drivers in Maro Engel (DEU) and Daniel Juncadella (ESP) alongside amateur driver Kevin Tse (MAC). It will be the first time at Bathurst for both Juncadella and Tse, but with the two drivers boasting extensive race experience, the team is confident it has the right line-up to fight for the win at the endurance classic.

The Hong Kong team unveils a brand new livery for the Bathurst event, in collaboration with event partners Evisu, Motul, Contempo Concept and Tarmac Works. The striking new livery features the famous Evisu seagull on both sides of the car as well as the brand Kamon emblem on the roof. The car will also sport the iconic red and white Motul logos, as the Mercedes-AMG GT3 will be powered by the legendary Motul 300V lubricant and keep main components such as the engine and gearbox reliable and performing at maximum capacity for the entirety of the 12 hours.

Contempo Concept will feature on the bonnet to complete the design, of what will be the team’s 5th appearance at the 12 Hour. Finally, to celebrate this entry, Tarmac Works will exclusively create a 1/64 model car version of the car, which will be gunning for victory at Bathurst.

This year the Bathurst event will be contested primarily as a Pro-Am event with one FIA bronze graded driver required in each car. Being the first race of the Intercontinental GT Challenge season, the team will put up their best effort to score maximum points for the German manufacturer as an official Mercedes-AMG Performance Team at Mount Panorama. The 6.2km Mount Panorama Circuit is a historic and indelible part of Australian motorsport history. As the name suggests, the track winds up and down a hillside and remains one of the most challenging GT circuits in the world. The circuit presents plenty of overtaking opportunities, set to make it an exciting season opener.

Darryl O’Young | Team Director, Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing

“I’m really pleased to be back at the Bathurst 12 Hour as a Mercedes-AMG Performance team. Our drivers are strong, we have worked many times over the years with Maro and Kevin, and we are very happy to welcome Daniel to the team this year. Bathurst is a very unique circuit, and although it is Kevin and Daniel’s first time on the mountain, they boast years of experience at circuits such as Macau Grand Prix as well as Daniel’s experience at Nurburgring. This is quite important as driving at high speed close to walls is something not so easy to adapt to. I’m also glad to have a great list of partners this year to ensure our team is able to perform at the highest level. Really excited to get the week started.”

Maro Engel | Driver, #91 Craft-Bamboo Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3

“It’s amazing to finally race at Bathurst again, it’s such an amazing track. Obviously, nearly the last 2 years have gone by without a race there and it has been a long wait. So it is fantastic to get back to Bathurst and to do it with Craft-Bamboo Racing, it’s great. I know the team very well, we had a very strong race together there in 2020, narrowly missing a podium due to a late puncture. We will be looking to make amends and we’ll be as best prepared as possible. So I am looking forward to a strong run and hopefully a strong challenge to try and win the race. It’s a race I haven’t won so far, so it’s definitely one that’s very high up on my bucket list. Let’s see how we go but I am very excited for this challenging race and I know we’ll be strong once the race comes.”

Daniel Juncadella | Driver, #91 Craft-Bamboo Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3

“This is an amazing event and for me, it’s a proper debut at Bathurst, I have never been there. Although I have done so many laps online, I know the track very well virtually, but I have never physically raced in Bathurst. It is amazing to be a part of this team and this line-up for such an important event for GT3. This will also be my first exp with Craft-Bamboo Racing. We were supposed to race in Kyalami at end of last year, but it couldn’t happen due to the pandemic circumstances. So I am finally getting my proper debut for the team, it should be very fun and I think I am very well prepared for this one as well. Time to enjoy the process and see what comes out of it.”

Kevin Tse | Driver, #91 Craft-Bamboo Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3