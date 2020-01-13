Team Hong Kong Craft-Bamboo Racing finishes P5 in shortened, rain-hit Dubai 24 Hours

Team Hong Kong Craft-Bamboo Racing’s line-up made up of Hong Kong athletes Jonathan Hui, Antares Au, Frank Yu and Kevin Tse had high expectations going into the 2020 Dubai 24 Hours, given their previous successes at the desert endurance race. Running a historic black and gold Mercedes-AMG livery, the team started the weekend from a strong position after a mega lap in qualifying by Jon Hui. Hui’s effort put the #69 Mercedes-AMG GT3 in 18th overall and 7th in the GT3-AM class, only 1.7 seconds off the overall pole position.

In the race, the team worked brilliantly together despite this being the drivers’ first outing together in the Mercedes-AMG GT3. A combination of consistent lap-times from the drivers and quick strategic calls from the team meant that by the end of the 5th hour, the #69 entry had risen up the order and led the GT3-AM class. However heavy rainfall in the night and a tyre choice gamble saw the team drop down to 5th place, with the race eventually red-flagged with just 7 hours of racing completed. Unfortunately, Team Hong Kong Craft-Bamboo Racing’s great pace was unrealized, and the #69 Mercedes-AMG GT3 was classified 14th overall and 5th in the GT3-AM class.

Qualifying Results

#69 Mercedes-AMG GT3 [Jonathan Hui]

1:59.223 – P7 in class [P18 overall]

Race Recap

With the threat of rain looming over the circuit as the race began, all the teams and drivers were slightly on edge heading into the 24 hour race. With the teams experience in this race, the strategy was always to remain slightly conservative, with the knowledge that this was a race of attrition. It was important to remain calm, and stay in contention for the first 16 hours, before attacking in the final 8 hours to go for the win.

Jonathan Hui started the race for the team and quickly got into a groove, managing the pace well despite a busy circuit with traffic and several battles for position. By the end of the first hour, steady progress meant that the #69 entry had moved up into 4th in class, and 14th overall, placing the team in a good position.

An opportunistic strategic call during a virtual safety car period meant that when Frank Yu took over the controls by the end of the second hour, the #69 Mercedes-AMG GT3 was already in the GT3-AM podium positions, and 12th in the overall standings. As nightfall began to descend on the circuit, Yu continued to push on into the darkness as the rain still threatened to fall.

Going into the 3rd hour of the race, consistent lap-times and quick reaction in strategies by the team meant that Craft-Bamboo Racing had made it up to 8th overall and 1st in the GT3-AM class. With the rain still holding off, the team decided for Au to stay on the slick tyres.

However, one lap later, the rain that had been looming over the circuit all race long finally began to fall, and the conditions were extremely tricky with parts of the pitch-dark circuit staying dry and wet on the others. The conditions did not improve as quickly as the team expected, leaving Au with extremely difficult situation with slick tyres on a wet track, eventually falling back down to 6th in class and 15th position overall at the end of the 5th hour of racing. The team would make a charge back up the order, climbing back to 5th place and catching the leaders lap by lap.

However, with the heavy rain continuing to fall on the circuit throughout the night, significant amounts of standing water had accumulated on many parts of the circuit, and a red flag was called as it was too dangerous for cars to continue racing. After a lengthy stoppage, the organizers called a premature end to the 2020 Dubai 24 Hours after just 7 hours of racing completed. Unfortunately Team Hong Kong Craft-Bamboo Racing were in a compromised position when the race was stopped, and were classified as 5th in the GT3-AM class, and 14th overall.

Team Hong Kong Craft-Bamboo Racing would like to thank the sponsors, Spring, SSG Capital, Gravity, Contempo Concept and Zung Fu for making this event possible, and to the drivers and crew for their stellar effort despite the shortened race result.

Quotes