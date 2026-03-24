Craft-Bamboo Racing returns to the GT World Challenge Asia powered by AWS championship

Craft-Bamboo Racing announces #77 Mercedes-AMG GT3 for 2026

Jiatong ‘Alex’ Liang confirmed for full-season campaign; co-driver to be confirmed

The 2026 GT World Challenge Asia powered by AWS Championship begins on 4-5 April at Malaysia’s Sepang International Circuit

Craft-Bamboo Racing is pleased to confirm its return to the GT World Challenge Asia powered by AWS Championship for 2026, fielding the #77 Mercedes-AMG GT3 for a full-season campaign.

Last year, the 2023 championship winning squad’s #77 finished second in the Silver standings with China’s Jiatong ‘Alex’ Liang at the wheel, with Liang now confirmed to again lead the entry in 2026 while continuing his long-standing partnership with ROWE Motor Oil – Germany’s industry-leading lubricants company and SRO GT World Global Partner – as its official brand ambassador.

Together, Liang and Craft‑Bamboo Racing enter the April 4–5 season opener at the Sepang International Circuit — a long‑successful venue for the team — with strong momentum. Not only do they carry the strength of their 2025 GT World Challenge Asia campaign, but the start of 2026 has been equally encouraging: in recent weeks, Liang has taken victory in the SRO GT Cup, while Craft‑Bamboo Racing secured a win at the first round of the 2026 Super Taikyu Series.

The team was also well in the frame for victory at the recent Bathurst 12 Hour, before a devastating crash when the Craft-Bamboo Racing entry – leading at the time – arrived at speed upon the scene of an unsighted track blockage in an incident widely reported across the world.

This crash has forced the team to put its original plans of a two-car campaign for GT World Challenge Asia on hold as it sources a replacement chassis. Despite this significant setback, the team remains fully committed to returning to a dual-entry program as soon as possible. In the meantime, the focus is firmly on maximising performance for the #77 and building on the strong foundation established with Liang.

Further details regarding the team’s 2026 campaign, including the announcement of Liang’s co-driver, will be released in due course.

In 2026, the GT World Challenge Asia powered by AWS Championship will be held over 12 rounds across 6 weekends, beginning April 4-5 at the Sepang International Circuit

Darryl O’Young

Team Principal I Craft-Bamboo Racing

“We are delighted to welcome Alex back for another GT World Challenge Asia powered by AWS season with Craft‑Bamboo Racing. Last year’s results give us plenty of momentum, and we are committed to taking another step forward in performance for 2026 while helping Alex to achieve his targets as a driver. “It has been a devastating blow to not begin our GT World Challenge Asia season with the two-car program we had planned after the crash in Bathurst. Despite the disappointment, the team has rallied together, and we are looking forward to putting our best foot forward with the #77 while we work to get a second car back on track as soon as possible.”

Jiatong ‘Alex’ Liang

Driver #77 Mercedes-AMG GT3

“I am very happy and grateful to start my fourth consecutive year with Craft-Bamboo Racing, and our second together in GT World Challenge Asia. This year we again represent the brand of ROWE Motor Oil as brand ambassador. Last year we finished strong in GT World Challenge Asia with second in the Silver championship, so hopefully this year we can have a step forward and fight for the best result in season 2026. “I would like to say thank you again to Mercedes-AMG, Craft-Bamboo Racing, ROWE Motor Oil, and Exgel Motorsport for all of the support and trust.”

2026 GT World Challenge Asia powered by AWS Championship calendar: