Pic of the Day; Mila Azul Features in Edition 87 – The Sexy Playmate Edition

14/05/2020

Appearing in Edition 87 – The Sexy Playmate Edition

FeatureGirl
– Mila Azul –
Mila Azul – AutoBabes Edition 87 


________________________________________________________________

See More of Mila in Edition 87 ;

________________________________________________________________

Model
Mila Azul
________________

StarSign
Sagittarius
________________

Country of Origin
Ukraine
________________

Career Highlight
Shooting with David Merenyi for Playboy Plus
________________

Started modelling at …
I was 19 when I started modelling and I haven’t looked back since!
________________

Greatest Passion 
To travel the world shooting for playboy and be nude in all the great locations!
________________

Biggest Turn-On
Guys with a natural confidence who are also funny and have a good, positive sense of humor.
________________

Likes
Modelling
________________

Dislikes
Rudeness
________________

Greatest Ambition
The continue to be successful as an international model, and to travel the word!
________________

Appears in
Feature Girl, Edition 87
________________

