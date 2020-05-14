Pic of the Day; Mila Azul Features in Edition 87 – The Sexy Playmate Edition

|
– Appearing in Edition 87 – The Sexy Playmate Edition
FeatureGirl
– Mila Azul –
Mila Azul – AutoBabes Edition 87
See More of Mila in Edition 87 ;
Model
Mila Azul
StarSign
Sagittarius
Country of Origin
Ukraine
Career Highlight
Shooting with David Merenyi for Playboy Plus
Started modelling at …
I was 19 when I started modelling and I haven’t looked back since!
Greatest Passion
To travel the world shooting for playboy and be nude in all the great locations!
Biggest Turn-On
Guys with a natural confidence who are also funny and have a good, positive sense of humor.
Likes
Modelling
Dislikes
Rudeness
Greatest Ambition
The continue to be successful as an international model, and to travel the word!
Appears in
Feature Girl, Edition 87
