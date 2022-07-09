|
– Appearing in Edition 99 – The International Glamour Edition
FeatureGirl
– Elaina Vice –
Elaina Vice ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 99
Model
Elaina Vice
StarSign
Virgo
Country of Origin
USA
Career Highlight
Social Media & nude modelling
Best thing about my career
Female Empowerment
Favourite Motto
I love when women come together to support each other!
Romance
I love Southern Charm 🙂
Likes
Modelling and Social Media !
DisLikes
Bad weather!
Greatest Ambition
To continue to grow my social media network and work with PlayboyPlus.
Appears in
Edition 99 Feature Girl
