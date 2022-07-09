– Appearing in Edition 99 – The International Glamour Edition FeatureGirl

– Elaina Vice –

Elaina Vice ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 99

Model

Elaina Vice

StarSign

Virgo

Country of Origin

USA

Career Highlight

Social Media & nude modelling

Best thing about my career

Female Empowerment

Favourite Motto

I love when women come together to support each other!

Romance

I love Southern Charm 🙂

Likes

Modelling and Social Media !

DisLikes

Bad weather!

Greatest Ambition

To continue to grow my social media network and work with PlayboyPlus. Appears in

Edition 99 Feature Girl

