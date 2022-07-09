Norwegian model Amalie Olufsen provides ample sunshine in the special spread for Playboy International photographed by Ana Dias. On location in Portugal, Amalie turns up the heat as she poses in a pool and atop a classic red car. “For me, modeling is not just standing in front of a camera; it is much more than that. A lot of photographers I have worked with have been surprised at how much creative input I have.”

See more of Amalie in Edition 98 by logging in with your member account. and at her PlayboyPlus Profile.

[premium]

[/premium]