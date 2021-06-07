See more of Stella in Edition 90 & Edition 93

– Appearing in Edition 93 – The Super Glamour Edition

Model

Stella

________________

StarSign

Aries

________________

Country of Origin

Ukraine

________________

Career Highlight

Published on Playboy Online and also Harley Davidson’s Instagram Community – “I am the most recognized and reposted “Harley Girl”.

________________

If you were a car

A very fast and expensive one 😉

________________

Favourite Car

Any Ferrari!

________________

Romance

I love wise and intelligent men !

________________

Likes

Modeling and Beauty!

________________

DisLikes

Cold Weather!

________________

Greatest Ambition

To continue modelling and to appear on a Playboy Cover.

________________

Appears in

Edition 90 Feature Girl, Edition 93 Cover Girl

_________________