    –  Appearing in Edition 92 – The Autumn Glamour Edition 

FeatureGirl
– Irina Hemmersbach –
Irina Hemmersbach ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 92


See more of beautiful Irina Hemmersbach in Edition 91 and Edition 92

Visit Irina at her Social networks ; Facebook and Instagram

Model
Irina Hemmersbach
StarSign
Sagittarius
Country of Origin
Russia
Career Highlight
Many competition titles including Best Image in Regional Beauty Contest, Miss Longest and Most Beautiful Legs, Miss Slim Waist, Featuring in autobabes Magazine.
Favorite Car
Red Ferrari! IF you look at me, you would see that I am very much alike !
Best travel location 
The most exciting and unusual place for me are the Pyramids of Egypt!
Romance
He has to be his own man! Looks are important and every man has his own type, but just as important is his character, his inner world that he needs to be in touch with!
Likes
My child very much!
Dislikes
Fake friends!
Greatest Ambition
To become a cosmetologist and open my own beauty store. And maybe to appear in Playboy!
Appears in
Cover Girl in Edition 92, Feature Girl in Edition 91
To purchase Edition 92 in PRINT, Click Below;

Edition 92 - The Autumn Glamour Edition

Edition 92 – The Autumn Glamour Edition

Autobabes Edition 92 – Apr ’21 / May ’21Cover girl: Irina Hemmersbach, Feature girls: Miss Kenzie Ann and Melissa Juarez-Borden, features include: NASCAR, F1 Grand Prix, autobabes AutoMart, T50S Mikki Lauda, McLaren Artura, Praga Cars R1, Audi RS3 LMS, Porsche Taycan, Morgan Plus 8 GTR,…

Find out more on MagCloud

*