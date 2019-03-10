Pic of the Day; Bianca Trainer Appears OnCover of Edition 80 – The Exotic Beauty Edition

Appearing in Edition 76 – The Exotic Beach Girl Edition

CoverGirl
– Bianca Trainer –
Bianca Trainer ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 76


See more of Bianca in Edition 80

Model
Bianca Trainer
StarSign
Virgo
Country of Origin
Australia
Career Highlight
Modelling in Hawaii, my new fashion business LuxBasics, and my PT business.
If I were a Car
I’d be something powerful and unpredictable .. 🙂
Your Fav Tattoo
I have a beautiful Japanese Warrior Woman half sleeve who is inspired by the warrior within me.
Biggest Turn-On
It’s no secret I love a man with Muscles, Passion and Culture! And some Ink!
Likes
Tattoos & breaking rules
DisLikes
Snakes & Indecisive people
Greatest Ambition
To be a successful business woman and personal trainer whilst continuing my Fitness Modeling around the world.
Appears in
Edition 76 Cover Girl
