Pic of the Day; Hope Morgan Features in Edition 80 – The Exotic Beauty Edition

– Appearing in Edition 80 – The Exotic Beauty Edition
FeatureGirl
– Hope Morgan –
Hope Morgan – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 80
See more of Hope in Edition 80
Model
Hope Morgan
StarSign
Sagittarius
Country of Origin
Australia born Italian
Career Highlight
Penthouse USA
If you were a Car
Ferrari – Sexy and Italian just like me :).
Favourite Car
My Mustang
Romance
I am still seeking my greatest love, but I know I’m going to have a lot of great love affairs in my life.
Likes
Muscle Cars !
DisLikes
Morning Alarm!
Greatest Ambition
To have my own lingerie line and a ’64 Mustang 🙂
Appears in
Edition 80 Feature Girl
