Pic of the Day; Hope Morgan Features in Edition 80 – The Exotic Beauty Edition

See more of Hope in Edition 80

Model

Hope Morgan

________________

StarSign

Sagittarius

________________

Country of Origin

Australia born Italian

________________

Career Highlight

Penthouse USA

________________

If you were a Car

Ferrari – Sexy and Italian just like me :).

________________

Favourite Car

My Mustang

________________

Romance

I am still seeking my greatest love, but I know I’m going to have a lot of great love affairs in my life.

________________

Likes

Muscle Cars !

________________

DisLikes

Morning Alarm!

________________

Greatest Ambition

To have my own lingerie line and a ’64 Mustang 🙂

________________

Appears in

Edition 80 Feature Girl

_________________