Pic of the Day; Tanya Renee Features in Edition 80 – The Exotic Beauty Edition

– Appearing in Edition 80 – The Exotic Beauty Edition
FeatureGirl
– Tanya Renee –
Tanya Renee ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 80
See more of Tanya in Edition 80
Model
Tanya Renee
StarSign
Cancer
Country of Origin
USA
Career Highlight
Playboy Sweden & South Africa, + Celebs.Tv
If you were a Car
I’d be a Rolls Royce because they’re majestic and beautiful.
Favourite Car
Rolls Royce
Romance
I like guys who are ambitious and know what they want, but also with a good sense of humour.
Likes
Travel & Humour !
DisLikes
Liars!
Greatest Ambition
To travel the world and be successful as a model 🙂
Appears in
Edition 80 Feature Girl
