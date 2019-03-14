Pic of the Day; Tanya Renee Features in Edition 80 – The Exotic Beauty Edition

See more of Tanya in Edition 80

Model

Tanya Renee

________________

StarSign

Cancer

________________

Country of Origin

USA

________________

Career Highlight

Playboy Sweden & South Africa, + Celebs.Tv

________________

If you were a Car

I’d be a Rolls Royce because they’re majestic and beautiful.

________________

Favourite Car

Rolls Royce

________________

Romance

I like guys who are ambitious and know what they want, but also with a good sense of humour.

________________

Likes

Travel & Humour !

________________

DisLikes

Liars!

________________

Greatest Ambition

To travel the world and be successful as a model 🙂

________________

Appears in

Edition 80 Feature Girl

_________________