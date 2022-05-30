See more of Ely in Edition 98

Model

Ely Souza Santos

________________

StarSign

Aries

________________

Country of Origin

Brazil

________________

Career Highlight

Signing up to be managed by SHLEPP Model Management Brazil, and appearing on cover of this great magazine

________________

Favorite car

Alpha Romeo.

________________

Currently driving

Like most people in Brazil, I don’t have a car, but I do have a Scooter that I love and I love riding!

________________

Romance

I like a dark skinned, tall man who knows how to look after himself

________________

Likes

Modelling and Dating!

________________

DisLikes

Two-faced people

________________

Greatest Ambition

To be successful in modelling until I can buy a big farm in Brazil. Then to be able to live a quiet, peaceful life, surrounded by love.

________________

Appears in

Edition 98 CoverGirl

_________________