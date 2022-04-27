Sneak Peek; Ely Souza Santos is Coming Soon to Edition 98

Coming soon to autobabes.com.au i-Magazine is gorgeous Brazilian model, Eliane Souza Santos! Known as Ely for short and by her friends, this beautiful young model joins our team courtesy of our good friends at SHLEPP Entertainment and Model Management who are located locally in Brazil. You may recall in fact, that SHLEPP Entertainment also brought the gorgeous Jamile Santana who appeared as a feature model in Edition 94.

