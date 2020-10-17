and on her Playboy Plus Profile HERE !

Model

Priscilla Huggins

StarSign

Scorpio

Country of Origin

Puerto Rico

Career Highlight

Playboy Playmate July '20.

Favourite Body Part

I love my big hips! but I didn’t always. Now I feel most empowered and beautiful when I’m in front of the camera.

Favourite Shoot Location

Mexico! Being on a location as beautiful as Tulum, Mexico inspired me to do my best and ensure each image was perfect!

Romance

I love a well dressed gentleman, an athlete in a suit 🙂

Likes

The Beach!

DisLikes

Cold Weather!

Greatest Ambition

To create a Non-Profit Charity in Puerto Rico to help my people.

Appears in

Edition 89, FeatureGirl

