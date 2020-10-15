If we were living in the time of Watergate, and therefore real journalism, this would be global headline news.

But we’re in a different time; A time where the meaning of democracy changes daily to suit the needs of those who unfortunately carry the name BUT who’s political agenda is the exact opposite.

The New York Post carried BIG news with tangible proof of BIDEN corruption! But the REAL news, was the reaction of the Social Media platforms of Twitter and Facebook who rushed to BLOCK the account of the New York Post, the US Press Secretary and who also removed the ability to share the information.

This is REAL NEWS, attempted to be covered up under a corrupt protectionist agenda by the social media platforms that want control in partnership with the political characters they create.

The New York Post reported that it had received contents from a laptop, left at a repair shop, which included emails and candid images of Mr Biden’s son, Hunter.

A document obtained from the hard drive showed an email from Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Burisma Holdings, which expressed thanks to Hunter for arranging a meeting with his father, who was then the vice president.

“Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an (sic) opportunity to meet your father and spent (sic) some time together. It’s realty (sic) an honor and pleasure,” the email said.

The meeting, in April 2015 in Washington, DC, took place less than a year before Mr Biden pressured government officials in Ukraine to fire a prosecutor who was investigating the company.

LISTEN to this video for yourself.

The content is FACTUAL and REAL.

And be aware of the world we’re in at the moment.