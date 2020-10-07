– Appearing in Edition 89 – The Playmate Spring Edition CoverGirl

– Jasmin Shojai –

Jasmin Shojai ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 89

See more of Jasmin in Edition 89 Visit Jasmin on Instagram HERE

Model

Jasmin Shojai

________________ StarSign

Cancer

________________ Country of Origin

Australia

________________ Career Highlight

Numerous magazine appearances including 10 times in Playboy. ________________ If you were a car

A Red Ferrari; very exotic, unique and classy .. 😉

________________ Favourite Car

That same Ferrari!

________________ Romance

I love a smart and charming gentleman, definitely a career driven man who likes to achieve success!

________________ Likes

Travelling and Oriental Cruises!

________________ DisLikes

Horror Movies!

________________ Greatest Ambition

To develop my acting skills via my new Reality Series on DailyMotoion.com ________________ Appears in

Edition 89, Cover Girl

