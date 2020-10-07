|
– Appearing in Edition 89 – The Playmate Spring Edition
CoverGirl
– Jasmin Shojai –
|
Model
Jasmin Shojai
StarSign
Cancer
Country of Origin
Australia
Career Highlight
Numerous magazine appearances including 10 times in Playboy. ________________
If you were a car
A Red Ferrari; very exotic, unique and classy .. 😉
Favourite Car
That same Ferrari!
Romance
I love a smart and charming gentleman, definitely a career driven man who likes to achieve success!
Likes
Travelling and Oriental Cruises!
DisLikes
Horror Movies!
Greatest Ambition
To develop my acting skills via my new Reality Series on DailyMotoion.com
Appears in
Edition 89, Cover Girl
