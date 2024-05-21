Pic of the Day; Dr Mercy Li Appears OnCover of Edition 110 – The MAY Edition

20/05/2024 autobabes_iMag Autobabes Models, Latest News, Pic of the Day 0

 

    –  Appearing in Edition 110 – The MAY Edition 

CoverGirl
– Dr Mercy Li –
Dr Mercy Li ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 110


See more of Dr Mercy Li in Edition 57 , Edition 66 , Edition 91 and Edition 110

To purchase Edition 110, Click Below;

Edition 110 - The May Edition

Edition 110 – The May Edition

Autobabes Edition 110 – May / June 2024Cover girl: Dr Mercy Li, Feature girls: Alessandra Lexii and Amelia Wilde, features include: NASCAR, F1 Grand Prix, autobabes AutoMart, Mclaren Artura, Aston martin GT4, Pininfarina Enigma, Maserati GranCabrio, Porsche Taycan, Nissan GT Takumi, Maserati…

Find out more on MagCloud

Model
Dr Mercy Li
StarSign
Scorpio
Country of Origin
Singapore
Career Highlight
Being a Freelance Public Relations Consultant, my appearances in autobabes and other magazines and enjoying being a model.
Favorite Car
I do like Mr Bean’s car a lot (British Leyland Mini 1000). It is small and easy to control for those with poor driving skills like me!
Best travel location 
I love Phuket. Especially the night life and the beaches! I can’t wait to return after restrictions lift!
Biggest Turn-On
I love to be pinned down and dominated by a guy! I am powerless if he kisses me .. anywhere!
Likes
Intelligent Men!
DisLikes
Cheats and Fakes!
Greatest Ambition
To be successful at modelling and to launch a successful website so that all fans can stay in touch!
Appears in
Feature Girl in Edition 57 & Edition 66 and Covergirl in Edition 91 and Edition 110
