Legendary co-founder of rock band Van Halen, Eddie Van Halen, died in eth early hours of this morning (Australian Eastern Standard Time), from Cancer.
The 65 yr old had been fighting a secret battle with throat cancer for quite a while and at the age of 65, died from complications and a spread through to his brain and other organs, according to an official report.
His son, Wolfgang Van Halen took to Twitter to report the news saying;
“He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss.”
According to official reports, Eddie Van Halen died at St. Johns Hospital in Santa Monica, California, with his wife Janie by his side, along with his son Wolfgang and older brother, Alex Van Halen, by his side. The doctors had reported that his health had deteriorated over the last 72 hrs with the cancer having spread to the rocker’s brain and other organs.
Eddie Van Halen was diagnosed with tongue cancer in 2000 and received treatment for the disease until he was declared cancer-free in 2002. However in 2019, he revealed he had been battling throat cancer for at least five years.
During an interview in 2015, Eddie told Billboard that he believed his throat cancer might have been caused by his guitar picks.
“I used metal picks — they’re brass and copper — which I always held in my mouth, in the exact place where I got the tongue cancer,” he said at the time. “Plus, I basically live in a recording studio that’s filled with electromagnetic energy. So that’s one theory. I mean, I was smoking and doing a lot of drugs and a lot of everything. But at the same time, my lungs are totally clear. This is just my own theory.”
Eddie’s doctors refuted the theory.
In the same interview, Eddie went on to say ;
Van Halen was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.
