CTVS extends relationship with China Endurance Championship

The China Endurance Championship (CEC) has established itself as one of the most successful ongoing motorsport series in Asia since it’s inception back in 2016, and throughout that period, they’ve consolidated their relationship with Beijing-based China Television Service Co. Ltd (CTVS) as their partner in the provision of live streaming and media services.

For 2025 that partnership extends once more with the announcement that CTVS will again provide their world class production services for the new season, including technical production, and additionally, the provision of experienced event commentators and hosts including their own Feline Wang, who has built a strong profile amongst the many fans of the CEC.

“I’m really happy to be back on the grid of CEC in China. I know the Series and the stakeholders very well having been strongly involved since the very first event almost a decade ago,” she said. “More recently I’ve become more involved in operations, however I’m also enjoying my time in front of the camera and looking forward to working with the teams and the fans once again.” “The sports landscape in China is ever developing and new trends are being introduced all the time,” Gernot ‘Berti’ Kuntze, the Director of CTVS explained. “For companies like ours, it’s not just about being up to date – ideally, we can identify new possibilities and markets early and adapt the production accordingly to meet the market. That shows too with our hosts, Feline for instance has her finger on the pulse with the sport, having had a long relationship with motorsport hosting events like the popular Audi Sport R8 LMS Cup and China GT, amongst others. “We’re excited about what the coming season has to offer. CEC offers some fantastic racing for a variety of teams, many of whom are being introduced to competition for the first time, so experience – even at our end – to make them feel comfortable and welcome is all a part of the program, and we’re proud to play our part.”

The 2025 China Endurance Championship gets underway at Chengdu, one of the mainstays on the annual calendar on 23-25 May, before traveling through Ningbo, then on to back-to-back street circuits at Pingtan and Wuhan, the fifth and final round of the season still to be confirmed, but scheduled for December.

2025 China Endurance Championship

RND#1 – 23-25 May, 2025 – Chengdu International Circuit, China

RND#2 – 27-29 June, 2025 – Ningbo International Circuit, China

RND#3 – 26-28 September, 2025 – Pingtan Street Circuit, China

RND#4 – 24-26 October, 2025 – Wuhan Street Circuit, China

RND#5 – December, 2025 (to be confirmed)

