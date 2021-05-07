With immense success in the production of live and post-produced content across Asia over more than 15 years, it is perhaps no surprise that China’s leading motorsport series and the region’s leading supplier of television production services would combine to host the 2021 China Touring Car Championship.

Beijing-based China Television Service Co. Ltd. [CTVS] have provided resources and personnel to the region’s highest profile motorsport events, from GT World Challenge Asia, to Porsche Carrera Cup Asia, Asian Le Mans Series, Audi Sport R8 LMS Cup, F3 Asia Series presented by FIA, China Endurance Championship, China GT and more, putting them in an ideal position to assist one of the world’s most competitive Touring Car Championships to broaden their reach.

“With support from the General Administration of Sport of China and the FIA, it is fair to say that CTCC is China’s most influential motorsport series.” Sahil [Chugs] Chugani – Partner at CTVS – explained. “We’ve had discussions over the years about a collaboration, but it wasn’t until 2020 that we finally had enough time to sit down and build on those discussions as plans began for the 2021 season. “There are many synergies that work for both parties, not the least that we’re often at the same event competing, and ultimately sharing some of the same resources, so to be able to combine those resources will be a win-win for everyone concerned.”

For the 2021 China Touring Car Championship [CTCC], services provided by CTVS include both LIVE television and OTT (online) production, and social media services at every one of the six events across the season.

“Our 20 channel OB4 truck will be touring mainland China to serve the CTCC series along with supporting categories like GT Super Sprint Challenge,” Chugani added.

For CTVS, being able to take on the live production of China’s longest standing, and most respected motorsport series is a big milestone, and testament to their team’s continued success in sports broadcasting.

“We look forward to working closely with Shanghai LiSheng Racing to bring the action-packed series that is CTCC to their fan base nationwide.”

The opening round of the 2021 season begins at China’s most iconic circuit, Shanghai International Circuit on May 7-9.

2021 China Touring Car Championship – calendar

Rnd#1, 07-09 May – Shanghai International Circuit (China)

Rnd#2, 11-13 June – Zhuzhou International Circuit (China)

Rnd#3, 07-09 August, Jiangsu Wantrack International Circuit (China)

Rnd#4, 27-29 August – Ninbgo Speedpark, Ningbo (China)

Rnd#5, 10-12 September – Shanghai International Circuit (China)

Rnd#6, 15-17 October – Zhuzhou International Circuit (China)