Hong Kong beverage giant Vitasoy forms partnership with Craft-Bamboo Racing for the inaugural GT World Challenge Asia Esports Championship presented by Tarmac Works. Craft-Bamboo Racing also confirms three Mercedes-AMG GT3s with fully-branded, eye-catching Vita liveries featuring signature brands Vita VLT, Vita Juice, and Vita Water. Vitasoy is no stranger to motorsports, having been partners of Craft-Bamboo Racing from 2014 to 2018 in the highly successful “ VLT Race to Win!” campaign. Extending the dynamic brand’s activities, Vitasoy has once again teamed up with Craft-Bamboo Racing, this time in esports expanding their branding involvement.

In addition, the three Vita branded cars will be driven by an all-Hong Kong driver lineup featuring Darryl O’Young, Matt Solomon and Frank Yu, all racing in the highly competitive virtual Mercedes-AMG GT3 in Real-PRO and Real-Am classes respectively.

The Real-PRO class is formed by professional race drivers from across Asia, and is slated as the top category of the championship. Two of our drivers will compete in the Real-PRO category in the Vita branded race cars. Darryl O’Young, a GT specialist in the real-world GT World Challenge Asia series, has been on the podium at Le Mans 24 hour and also won the 2015 GT Asia championship with Vita VLT amongst a list of achievements. Matt Solomon has driven in Craft-Bamboo Racing’s junior program in the Formula Masters China Series, as well as competing in Mercedes-AMG machinery in Asia and Australia.

Representing the team in the Real-AM class for FIA Bronze rated drivers is Hong Kong GT veteran Frank Yu. Yu is an accomplished racer, having most recently scored several victories in the real 2019 GT World Challenge Asia series, as well as winning the 2017 Blancpain GT Series Asia Championship in the GT4 class.

The GT World Challenge Asia Esports Championship presented by Tarmac Works kicks off on October 6th at Monza in Italy, followed by rounds at Laguna Seca, Silverstone, Spa-Francorchamps and finishing at Suzuka in December. Craft-Bamboo Racing will be entering a total of 8 Mercedes-AMG GT3’s in the championship spread across three classes. For futher information, please follow us at www.craftbamboo.com.

All the races will be livestreamed on global platforms, with the Monza race broadcast starting at 1940hrs (GMT +8) at the links below:

English Broadcast (YouTube)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ld7h2PnbyAo

Chinese (Huya, Ssports, Iqiyi)

www.huya.com/20073018

http://ssports.iqiyi.com/live/1900000714.html

https://live.iqiyi.com/sports/a8ykrh8lhb.html

QUOTE

Darryl O’Young –Director & Driver of Craft-Bamboo Racing