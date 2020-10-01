NEW BOOK AND SINGLE READY TO SHAKE UP THE CHARTS!

Killing Time book released 7 October

Killing Time feat. The ACO single released 9 October

Australia’s favourite rock ‘n roll storyteller, Jimmy Barnes, has a huge week ahead with the release of his 3rd tome, Killing Time: Stories from the long road home and a re-recorded version of Killing Time, feat. The Australian Chamber Orchestra.

Written largely during the COVID-19 shutdown, and drawing its title from the song on the latest Cold Chisel album, Killing Time shares more than forty yarns reflecting an epic life – from an encounter with a soul legend in Memphis, a night in a haunted studio in upstate New York, and a doomed haircut in Thailand to a madcap misunderstanding in a Japanese ski resort, a family feud on a remote coral atoll and an all-too-revealing appearance for a Sydney charity.

Despite the restrictions COVID has enforced on us all, it isn’t in Jimmy’s nature to slow down for long and over the past few weeks listeners have been enjoying tuning into his tales of adventure, misadventure, love and loss on his first podcast, Story Time with Jimmy Barnes. Fans have already been treated to episodes featuring Jimmy’s old tour manager, Peter “Sneaky” McFee and his good mates, The Living End’s Chris Cheney and golf legend, Peter Lonard. In the final three episodes, Jimmy’s guests will be award-winning film, television and stage writer, Debra Oswald (4 October), his girls – Jane and Mahalia Barnes (11 October) and MasterChef extraordinaire, Jock Zonfrillo (18 October).

On the evening of Tuesday 6 October, Barnes will be joined by his family to host a live, virtual book launch featuring stories, songs and a fan Q&A. Almost 5,000 people have already registered for this free event with registrations available up to 7.00pm on the night via killingtime.jimmybarnes.com.

Over the past few weeks Barnes has pre-signed over 20,000 copies of the book for his fans and with strong pre-orders Killing Time is already charting, across all formats (including the ebook and audio editions) with online retailers Booktopia and Amazon in anticipation of next Wednesday’s release.

Rounding out the big, short week, Bloodlines are releasing Jimmy’s new single, Killing Time feat. The Australian Chamber Orchestra, on Friday, 9 October. Written by Jimmy and Don Walker, the track appeared on the last Cold Chisel album, and is the final piece of the Killing Time puzzle. Killing Time feat. The Australian Chamber Orchestra and can be pre-saved from here.

