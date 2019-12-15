Cheah and Syahrin take one Wildcard win each for Hyundai Team Engstler at FIA WTCR Race of Malaysia

Mitchell Cheah and Hafizh Syahrin takes one FIA WTCR Race of Malaysia Wildcard win each for Hyundai Team Engstler at their home race in Sepang International Circuit. A proud moment for the duo as they took on their debut race in three challenging races done in one day under harsh conditions.

Both Cheah and Syahrin were competing in identical Hyundai i30 N TCR, joining the ranks of Touring Car world champions and impressing the grid.

“This weekend was one of the hardest race weekends I have ever done in my career” said Kurt Treml, Sport & Marketing Director of Hyundai Team Engstler. “It was the first time we had done three races in one day and the weather was really very strange. “We decided together with the drivers which tyres to use and it was always the correct decision, and it was due to the experience of the Malaysian drivers, especially with Mitch. I was surprised in Race 1 that it worked with slick tyres in wet. He managed a perfect race and what he has done this weekend is the best race performance of this year. “Hafizh is a surprise for me. With him, you can see and you can feel he is a full blooded racer. He is interested, he works with the engineers, he asks, he tries to improve and every advise you give him he confirms and this is perfect as you can see especially in the last race. After two races and the last race, his performance is an intelligent race. I will be happy if we can convince Sepang to bring Hafizh for more four wheels racing instead of two” he ended with a huge smile. “It was a long day of races for everyone and we are so proud of both the drivers and the team for such a fantastic result, both claiming one Wildcard win in one of the best touring car races in the world, the FIA WTCR Race of Malaysia and would like to thank Sepang International Circuit for giving us the opportunity to work with these two great drivers” he concluded.

Cheah, who is racing as part of Sepang International Circuit Talent Development Program, and Syahrin, who is racing Touring Cars for the first time, have done the team proud and have nothing but smiles after the race.

Driving the #27 Hyundai i30 N TCR, Cheah was nursing a fever that gradually got worse as the day progressed and at the end of the day he was visibly exhausted. “Definitely happy with the wildcard win. It was a good result for us. The other wildcard drivers are all good drivers and for Hafizh, even though it was his first time in the car, he was very impressive and surprising everyone. He can definitely be happy with his result today.

Speaking of the weekend, “I was happy with the day as a whole as we did not make any mistake, except for race three where I tried to overtake a car and made a mistake and spun at the last corner losing 10-15 seconds. I tried to recover but that was the only mistake of the whole day. I tried to attack but it didn’t work.

“I definitely looked forward to the three races and with three top 20 finish in my first race and Hafizh too, we can both be happy with the results.”

First time driver, Syahrin had a long weekend pulling double duties, racing cars as well as bikes. He was hard to catch as he was celebrating with his family after the race. “I have no idea what to say but for sure I am very happy in the last race, we did really well.