Pic of the Day; Techi Martin Features in Edition 84 – The Sexy Classy Edition

See more of Techi Martin Edition 84

Model

Techi MArtin

________________

StarSign

Cancer

________________

Country of Origin

USA

________________

Career Highlight

Various publishing projects and autobabes Magazine

________________

Favourite Work

I do high Fashion, Glamour, PinUp, Implied and Artistic Nudes. I enjoy outdoors and anything that creates art.

________________

Favourite Car

Chevy Camaro!

________________

Romance

I like guys who can make me laugh, who are positive and on the same level as I am.

________________

Likes

Modelling

________________

DisLikes

Bad Breath!

________________

Greatest Ambition

To appear on Americas Next To Model

________________

Appears in

Edition 84 FeatureGirl

_________________