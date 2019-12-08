Pic of the Day; Lana Dealessi Appears On Cover of Edition 84 – The Sexy Classy Edition

– Appearing in Edition 84 – The Sexy Classy Edition

________________

Model

Lana Dealessi

________________

StarSign

Aquarius

________________

Country of Origin

Italy

________________

Career Highlight

Modelling with Katie Price, shooting with JTB Studios who produce the most amazing images.

________________

If I were a Car

Mercedes SLK ! Because it’s got class !

________________

Best travel location

I love Vegas, USA, but would also love to visit Australia!

________________

Biggest Turn-On

Candle lit dinner, meaningful conversation and good eye contact !

________________

Likes

Travel, modelling and acting, company of good people!

________________

DisLikes

Sharks, I feel bad for disliking them as I think they’re quite misunderstood really !

________________

Greatest Ambition

To live life to the fullest !

________________

Appears in

Edition 84, 57 & 36, Cover Girl

_________________